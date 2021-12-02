BJP seeks NIA probe into blast in Bengal's South-24 Pgns

West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar in a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday requested him to order an NIA probe into a blast at a house in South 24 Parganas district that claimed three lives. Three others were injured in the blast that occurred at a local man’s house in Nodakhali area of the district on Wednesday.

''We demand an NIA probe into the incident. The state police and state investigating agencies will not bring to book those who are behind the blast. I have written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah Ji requesting him to intervene and order an NIA probe into it,'' he said.

The situation is tense there and instead of solving the issue the local police is busy trying to “hush up the matter”, Majumdar claimed. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari told reporters here that he has apprised the Union Home Minister of the blast and the possibility that jihadi groups might be hoarding explosives.

''We demand an NIA probe into the incident. The state police and the state investigating agencies will not bring to book those who are behind the incident as some Trinamool Congress leaders are abetting those elements,'' Adhikari said.

Police suspect that the man along with others operated an illegal cracker manufacturing unit at his two-storey home.

