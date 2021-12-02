Left Menu

Nation wants to know if Rahul Gandhi has been vaccinated against Covid: Tejasvi Surya in LS

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Thursday accused the Congress of creating hesitancy against made in India COVID-19 vaccines and sought to know whether Rahul Gandhi has taken the jab yet.The nation wants to know if Rahul Gandhi has been vaccinated Their hatred towards Made in India vaccines costed the nation very dear, he said.

Nation wants to know if Rahul Gandhi has been vaccinated against Covid: Tejasvi Surya in LS
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Thursday accused the Congress of creating hesitancy against made in India COVID-19 vaccines and sought to know whether Rahul Gandhi has taken the jab yet.

''The nation wants to know if Rahul Gandhi has been vaccinated? If yes, which vaccine has he taken? Why has he not tweeted about vaccination, is he not proud about the fact that India has two made in India vaccines?'' Surya said during a discussion on Covid in Lok Sabha. He said while Indians, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, fought the coronavirus pandemic, Gandhi chose not to fight the pandemic, but fight Narendra Modi. ''This shows the pettiness of the Congress' politics,'' Surya said.

He said that 125 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country till date. Seven BJP-ruled states have given first dose of vaccine to more than 90 per cent of their population, while eight BJP-ruled states have given two jabs to more than 50 per cent of population, he said.

''Not one Congress ruled state has achieved 90 per cent first dose vaccination, he said.

Surya accused the Congress of creating vaccine hesitancy against India made vaccines. ''I do not know what the Congress party has against Made in India vaccines.... Their hatred towards Made in India vaccines costed the nation very dear,'' he said. Referring to flyers, Congress' Karti Chidambaram said vaccine certificate should only have the photo of the passenger and not someone else.

He said air passengers have to follow a cumbersome procedure at airports.

Chidambaram suggested that procedures at airports should be simplified for passengers.

