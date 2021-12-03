Suspension of Rajya Sabha members autocratic move by govt: AAP MP

AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday lashed out at the government over the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha members from the House, saying it was an ''autocratic'' move by the Narendra Modi dispensation.

Terming their suspension from the Upper House an ''injustice'', the Rajya Sabha member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the ruling BJP should remember its late leader Arun Jaitley's remark that a disruption of Parliament at times is required to safeguard democracy.

''Suspension of 12 MPs from Rajya Sabha is an autocratic move by the government. It is injustice with those MPs. Their rights have been snatched away,'' Singh told reporters outside Parliament.

Launching a counter-attack at the BJP for accusing the opposition parties of disrupting House proceedings, the AAP leader said it is the government's duty to ensure smooth functioning of Parliament.

''Late BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee had also said it is the duty of the party in majority to ensure smooth functioning of Parliament,'' he said.

Earlier in the day, amid continued disruption in Rajya Sabha over the suspension of 12 MPs, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said disapproval of undemocratic conduct in the House cannot be decried as undemocratic, and urged the ruling and the Opposition benches to resolve the impasse.

Twelve opposition MPs were suspended from Rajya Sabha on Monday for the Winter Session of Parliament for their ''unruly'' conduct in the previous session. The Opposition has described the suspension as ''undemocratic and in violation of all the Rules of Procedure'' of the Upper House.

The House proceedings have been disrupted since then.

