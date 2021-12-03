Left Menu

Biden thinks there won't be a government shutdown on Friday

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday was set to vote on a bill to fund federal agencies through mid-February and avert a government shutdown after Democratic and Republican leaders reached an agreement on timing. When asked after a speech if there will be a government shutdown on Friday, Biden said "no".

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he thinks there will not be a government shutdown on Friday. The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday was set to vote on a bill to fund federal agencies through mid-February and avert a government shutdown after Democratic and Republican leaders reached an agreement on timing.

When asked after a speech if there will be a government shutdown on Friday, Biden said "no". He added he spoke to Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

