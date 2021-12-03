France, in letter to Boris Johnson, rejects idea of joint border patrol in Channel
It's a matter of our sovereignty." Boris Johnson earlier this month suggested a joint coast patrol in a letter he sent to French President Emmanuel after 27 migrants lost their lives as the tried to reach British shores.
French Prime Minister Jean Castex told his British counterpart, Boris Johnson, that he rejected the idea of a joint British-French patrol in the English Channel to fight illegal migration, a letter obtained by Reuters showed on Thursday. "France is ready to pursue our operational cooperation with the United Kingdom", the letter said, but added:
