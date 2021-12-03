Left Menu

France, in letter to Boris Johnson, rejects idea of joint border patrol in Channel

It's a matter of our sovereignty." Boris Johnson earlier this month suggested a joint coast patrol in a letter he sent to French President Emmanuel after 27 migrants lost their lives as the tried to reach British shores.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-12-2021 01:20 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 01:20 IST
French Prime Minister Jean Castex told his British counterpart, Boris Johnson, that he rejected the idea of a joint British-French patrol in the English Channel to fight illegal migration, a letter obtained by Reuters showed on Thursday. "France is ready to pursue our operational cooperation with the United Kingdom", the letter said, but added:

"We cannot accept (...) that British police or military patrol at our coast. It's a matter of our sovereignty." Boris Johnson earlier this month suggested a joint coast patrol in a letter he sent to French President Emmanuel after 27 migrants lost their lives as the tried to reach British shores.

