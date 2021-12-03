Nationalist Congress Party working committee to meet in Delhi on Dec 7
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) working committee meeting will be held on December 7 at the Party office in Delhi and will be presided over by party president Sharad Pawar.
The meeting will begin at 3.30 pm on December 7, said the press release from the party. (ANI)
