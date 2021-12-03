Left Menu

Nationalist Congress Party working committee to meet in Delhi on Dec 7

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) working committee meeting will be held on December 7 at the Party office in Delhi and will be presided over by party president Sharad Pawar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2021 03:35 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 03:35 IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
The meeting will begin at 3.30 pm on December 7, said the press release from the party. (ANI)

