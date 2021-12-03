Lebanese information minister confirms he will resign on friday
Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi confirmed to Lebanon's MTV on Friday that he will announce his resignation today at 1 p.m. local time (1100 GMT). Sources said on Thursday that Kordahi is expected to announce his resignation on Friday to pave the way for a possible resolution of a diplomatic spat between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia sparked by comments he made.
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 03-12-2021 04:01 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 04:01 IST
He said "since the first day (of the crisis) I said that if my resignation helps, I am ready for it", according to MTV.
He said "since the first day (of the crisis) I said that if my resignation helps, I am ready for it", according to MTV. Sources said on Thursday that Kordahi is expected to announce his resignation on Friday to pave the way for a possible resolution of a diplomatic spat between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia sparked by comments he made.
