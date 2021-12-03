Left Menu

Lebanese information minister confirms he will resign on friday

Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi confirmed to Lebanon's MTV on Friday that he will announce his resignation today at 1 p.m. local time (1100 GMT). Sources said on Thursday that Kordahi is expected to announce his resignation on Friday to pave the way for a possible resolution of a diplomatic spat between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia sparked by comments he made.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 03-12-2021 04:01 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 04:01 IST
Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi confirmed to Lebanon's MTV on Friday that he will announce his resignation today at 1 p.m. local time (1100 GMT). He also said to the local television that his resignation may ease the crisis between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia.

He said "since the first day (of the crisis) I said that if my resignation helps, I am ready for it", according to MTV. Sources said on Thursday that Kordahi is expected to announce his resignation on Friday to pave the way for a possible resolution of a diplomatic spat between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia sparked by comments he made.

