Analysis-Trump's U.S. Supreme Court appointees poised to deliver on abortion

The month before being elected president in 2016, Donald Trump promised during a debate with his opponent Hillary Clinton to name justices to the U.S. Supreme Court who would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. His three appointees - Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett - may be on the verge of turning that pledge into a reality, based on their remarks during arguments over the legality of a restrictive Mississippi abortion law.

NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk

Two NASA astronauts completed a 6-1/2 hour spacewalk on Thursday to replace a faulty antenna on the International Space Station, a mission NASA said carried slightly higher risk posed by orbital debris left from a Russian missile test weeks ago. Astronauts Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron exited an airlock of the orbiting research lab some 250 miles (400 km) above Earth to begin their work at 6:15 a.m. Eastern time (1115 GMT), an hour ahead of schedule.

Ohio sheriff's deputy charged with murder for shooting Black man in the back

A former sheriff's deputy in Columbus, Ohio, was charged with murder on Thursday in the December 2020 shooting death of a 23-year-old Black man, who was shot in his back five times as he entered his home. Former Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy Jason Meade, 44, who is white and retired following the shooting, faces two counts of murder and one count of reckless homicide for killing Casey Goodson, according to the grand jury indictment filed in Franklin County court.

Alec Baldwin says he has 'no idea' how live bullet got on 'Rust' movie set

Alec Baldwin told ABC News in an interview airing on Thursday that he does not know how a live bullet got on the "Rust" movie set and that he did not pull the trigger of the gun that killed a cinematographer during a rehearsal. The interview marks Baldwin's first public account of the Oct. 21 incident, which is still being investigated by authorities in New Mexico.

To fight Omicron, Biden adds travel rules, free at-home COVID tests

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday laid out his strategy to fight the Omicron and Delta coronavirus variants over the winter, including free and insurer-funded at-home COVID-19 testing and new requirements for international travelers. The U.S. government will require private health insurers to reimburse their 150 million customers for 100% of the cost of over-the-counter, at-home COVID-19 tests, administration officials said, and make 50 million more tests available free through rural clinics and health centers for the uninsured.

White House to unveil alliance to curb human rights abuse of tech

The White House will unveil a group of countries next week that have pledged to work together to curb exports of technology that can be used by bad actors and repressive governments to violate human rights, senior administration officials said on Thursday. The announcement, which will be made as part of U.S. President Joe Biden's Summit for Democracy, is aimed at addressing "the misuse of certain dual-use technologies that can lead to human rights abuses" and ensuring "critical and emerging technologies work for and not against democratic societies," the officials told reporters in a briefing call.

Panel probing U.S. Capitol riot plans 'multiple weeks' of hearings

The House of Representatives panel investigating the deadly Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot plans to hold "multiple weeks" of public hearings next year, its vice chairwoman, Republican Representative Liz Cheney, said on Thursday. That signaled a new phase in the investigation by the House select committee, which to date has held only three public sessions in its investigation of the attack on the Capitol by mobs of supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Epstein had underage guests at Palm Beach estate, ex-employee says at Maxwell trial

The late financier Jeffrey Epstein had "many, many, many" female guests at his Palm Beach estate, including two who appeared to be underage, a former employee testified at British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell's sex abuse trial on Thursday. Juan Alessi, the Palm Beach house manager, took the stand for the prosecution on the fourth day of Maxwell's trial in Manhattan federal court. He said he repeatedly drove two girls who appeared to be 14 or 15 to Epstein's Florida estate.

Pro-Trump lawyers ordered to pay $175,000 for 'frivolous' election lawsuit

A U.S. judge on Thursday ordered Sidney Powell and other lawyers who sued in Michigan to overturn Democratic President Joe Biden's election victory to pay a $175,000 penalty, reiterating an earlier finding that the lawsuit was frivolous. U.S. District Judge Linda Parker in Detroit ruled in August that Powell, Lin Wood, and other lawyers aligned with former President Donald Trump were to be sanctioned, but had not determined the dollar amount.

U.S. confirms Sullenberger to international aviation post

The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed C. B. "Sully" Sullenberger to be the U.S. representative on the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the United Nations air safety body. Sullenberger rose to fame in 2009 as a commercial pilot who safely landed an Airbus A320 on New York's Hudson River after hitting a flock of geese - known as the "Miracle on the Hudson" flight.

