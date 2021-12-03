Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Peruvian authorities to question Castillo as impeachment threat looms

Peruvian prosecutors said on Thursday they will question socialist President Pedro Castillo as part of an investigation into the promotion of certain military officers, adding to pressure on the leader as lawmakers weigh an impeachment process. Prosecutors are set to question Castillo on Dec. 14 after two ex-military heads said they were relieved of their duties after refusing to promote certain officials allegedly recommended by Castillo.

Blinken confronts Russia's Lavrov on Ukraine, warns of 'severe costs'

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Moscow of the "severe costs" Russia would pay if it invaded Ukraine, urging his Russian counterpart on Thursday to seek a diplomatic exit from the crisis. Blinken delivered the warning to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at what he called a "candid" meeting in Stockholm and said it was likely that Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin would speak soon.

U.S., allies ratchet up the economic pressure against Belarus

The United States and its allies, including the European Union, on Thursday imposed sanctions against dozens of individuals and entities in Belarus in a coordinated move to escalate punitive action against President Alexander Lukashenko and his government. The latest round of sanctions aim to significantly increase pressure on Lukashenko, who is accused of rigging the presidential election last year to stay in power, ordering a massive crackdown on the opposition, and recently sending migrants to the Eastern European nation's border with the EU in an effort to manufacture a crisis for the bloc.

Lebanese minister whose comments sparked Saudi dispute to resign Friday, sources say

Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi is expected to announce his resignation on Friday to pave the way for a possible resolution of a diplomatic spat between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia sparked by comments he made, sources said on Thursday. The sources said Kordahi's resignation aimed to open the door for negotiations by French President Emmanuel Macron to resolve the dispute during a planned visit to Saudi Arabia this weekend.

U.N. urged to restore scrutiny of war crimes in Yemen

Activist groups called on the U.N. General Assembly on Thursday to create a new panel of independent experts to collect and preserve evidence of possible war crimes by all sides in Yemen's bitter conflict for future prosecution. Bahrain, Russia and other members of the U.N. Human Rights Council pushed through a vote in October to shut down its war crimes investigations in Yemen, in a stinging defeat for Western states.

U.S. steps up fight against Omicron as variant marches across globe

President Joe Biden on Thursday laid out his strategy to fight the coronavirus as the highly contagious Omicron spread across the globe with winter coming and hours after the first known U.S. case of community transmission of the variant was reported. With authorities around the world scrambling to contain Omicron, Biden warned in no uncertain terms that infections will rise this winter.

France, in letter to Boris Johnson, rejects joint border patrol in Channel

French Prime Minister Jean Castex told his British counterpart, Boris Johnson, that he rejected the idea of a joint British-French patrol in the English Channel to fight clandestine migration to Britain, a letter obtained by Reuters showed on Thursday. "France is ready to pursue our operational cooperation with the United Kingdom", the letter said, but added: "We cannot accept ... British police or military patrol on our coast. It's a matter of our sovereignty."

U.S., EU concerned by China's 'problematic and unilateral actions' at sea

The United States and European Union on Thursday voiced strong concern at China's "problematic and unilateral actions" in the South China Sea and stressed the need for close contact to manage "competition and systemic rivalry" with Beijing. The joint statement followed talks in Washington between U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and the Secretary General of the European External Action Service, Stefano Sannino.

U.S. newsrooms wrestle with how best to reflect the communities they cover

U.S. news organizations that grappled with issues of race and bias in their coverage after the killing of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter protests in 2020 have had to confront them again amid extensive coverage of Gabby Petito’s disappearance this year. Critics have noted that the young white woman received far more media attention than missing women of color.

U.S. and Iran pessimistic about reviving nuclear deal

The United States and Iran both sounded pessimistic on Thursday about the chances of reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, with Washington saying it had little cause for optimism and Tehran questioning the determination of U.S. and European negotiators. "I have to tell you, recent moves, recent rhetoric, don't give us a lot of cause for ... optimism," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters in Stockholm, saying he could judge in a day or so if Iran would engage in good faith.

