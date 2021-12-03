PM Modi pays tributes to former president Rajendra Prasad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Indias first president Rajendra Prasad on his 137th birth anniversary, hailing him as a person of unique talent who made distinguished contribution to the freedom movement. Born in Bihar, Prasad is the only Indian president to have served two terms.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2021 09:52 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 09:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to India's first president Rajendra Prasad on his 137th birth anniversary, hailing him as a person of unique talent who made distinguished contribution to the freedom movement. His life dedicated to national interest will always be a source of inspiration for people, Modi tweeted. Born in Bihar, Prasad is the only Indian president to have served two terms.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Rajendra Prasad
- Prasad
- Indian
- Narendra Modi
- Bihar
- India
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian Railways introduces first 'Pod' retiring rooms in Mumbai central station
Over 1.3 billion Indians have unique digital identity; India on its way to connecting 600,000 villages with broadband: PM Modi.
J-K: Indian Army distributes free sewing machines to 40 girls in Anantnag as part of its women empowerment initiative
Omidyar Network India Launches 'The Bold Ones' Video Series as a Tribute to Indian Entrepreneurs
Indians in the U.S. Can Now Refinance Their Student Loans