PM Modi pays tributes to former president Rajendra Prasad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to India's first president Rajendra Prasad on his 137th birth anniversary, hailing him as a person of unique talent who made distinguished contribution to the freedom movement. His life dedicated to national interest will always be a source of inspiration for people, Modi tweeted. Born in Bihar, Prasad is the only Indian president to have served two terms.

