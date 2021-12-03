Left Menu

PM Modi pays tributes to former president Rajendra Prasad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Indias first president Rajendra Prasad on his 137th birth anniversary, hailing him as a person of unique talent who made distinguished contribution to the freedom movement. Born in Bihar, Prasad is the only Indian president to have served two terms.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to India's first president Rajendra Prasad on his 137th birth anniversary, hailing him as a person of unique talent who made distinguished contribution to the freedom movement. His life dedicated to national interest will always be a source of inspiration for people, Modi tweeted. Born in Bihar, Prasad is the only Indian president to have served two terms.

