Left Menu

Congress, Left, others move joint suspension notice in RS for discussion on Tripura civic polls

Congress, RJD, CPI, CPI(M), NCP, DMK and AAP jointly gave suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha on Friday and demanded a discussion on the "alleged rigging of Municipal elections in Tripura".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2021 11:05 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 11:05 IST
Congress, Left, others move joint suspension notice in RS for discussion on Tripura civic polls
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress, RJD, CPI, CPI(M), NCP, DMK and AAP jointly gave suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha on Friday and demanded a discussion on the "alleged rigging of Municipal elections in Tripura". The suspension of business notice was moved under rule 267 of Rajya Sabha procedures.

The winter session of Parliament commenced on Monday and is likely to conclude on December 23. The results of municipal elections in Tripura were announced on Sunday.

The ruling BJP has once again retained its power in the crucial Tripura civic body polls and restricted the Opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) and All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) from scoring maiden seats. As per the Election Commission of India's data, of the total 222 seats, the BJP won a total of 217 seats while the CPI-M registered victory on three seats and the TMC and TIPRA Motha could get hold of only one seat each. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global
4
Will omicron – the new coronavirus variant of concern – be more contagious than delta? A virus evolution expert explains what researchers know and what they don’t

Will omicron – the new coronavirus variant of concern – be more contagious t...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021