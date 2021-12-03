Left Menu

UK PM Johnson's Conservatives hold parliamentary seat but majority cut

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-12-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 13:07 IST
UK PM Johnson's Conservatives hold parliamentary seat but majority cut
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party on Friday held onto a parliamentary seat in southeast London but with a much reduced margin of victory from two years ago amid low voter turnout.

The election for the Old Bexley and Sidcup constituency, which was triggered by the death of former minister James Brokenshire, was billed as the first test for the government after a series of sleaze scandals in recent weeks. Conservative Louie French, a local councillor, took 11,189 votes, 51% of those cast, giving him a 4,478 majority over the opposition Labour Party candidate in second place, but down from almost 19,000 in 2019.

Turnout, which is often much lower outside of national elections, was down to just 34%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global
4
Will omicron – the new coronavirus variant of concern – be more contagious than delta? A virus evolution expert explains what researchers know and what they don’t

Will omicron – the new coronavirus variant of concern – be more contagious t...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021