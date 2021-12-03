Left Menu

BJP snatching rights of opposition, public, alleges Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Joining the Opposition party MPs in their protest near Mahatma Gandhi's statue inside Parliament premises on Friday, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury accused Bharatiya Janata Party government of snatching rights of the opposition and the general public.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 14:14 IST
BJP snatching rights of opposition, public, alleges Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury talks to ANI (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Joining the Opposition party MPs in their protest near Mahatma Gandhi's statue inside Parliament premises on Friday, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury accused Bharatiya Janata Party government of snatching rights of the opposition and the general public. "Gandhi is an epitome of peace, non-violence, unity and harmony not only for our nation but for the world. Right of staging demonstration at the feet of Gandhi statue is being denied by BJP. They are snatching the privilege and rights of not only the opposition but also the rights of the people," alleged Chowdhury.

Opposition party leaders are staging a protest at the Gandhi statue inside Parliament premises since the beginning of the winter session demanding revocation of suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha members. These leaders were suspended from Parliament's winter session for allegedly creating ruckus on the last day of the Monsoon Session.

The suspended MPs include six from Congress, two each from TMC and Shiv Sena and one each from CPM and CPI. The suspended MPs are Elamaram Kareem (CPM), Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of the Congress, Binoy Viswam of CPI, Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai of Shiv Sena. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
3
PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021