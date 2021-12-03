Council of Europe urges Turkey to immediately release Demirtas
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 03-12-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 14:33 IST
- Country:
- Azerbaijan
Rights watchdog the Council of Europe strongly urged Turkish authorities to ensure the immediate release of opposition Kurdish politician Selahattin Demirtas, it said in a statement on Friday.
Demirtas, the former co-leader of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), has been jailed pending trial since November 2016 on terrorism-related charges.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Council of Europe
- Kurdish
- Turkish
- Democratic Party
Advertisement