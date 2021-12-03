Left Menu

Council of Europe urges Turkey to immediately release Demirtas

Updated: 03-12-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 14:33 IST
Council of Europe urges Turkey to immediately release Demirtas
Rights watchdog the Council of Europe strongly urged Turkish authorities to ensure the immediate release of opposition Kurdish politician Selahattin Demirtas, it said in a statement on Friday.

Demirtas, the former co-leader of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), has been jailed pending trial since November 2016 on terrorism-related charges.

