People will the BJP government a lesson: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday accused the Centre of not paying attention to the problems of the people saying they would teach it a lesson in times to come. He also said that Congress' 'Mahagai Hatao Rally' scheduled on December 12 will be successful.

''The Centre is not even listening to the problems of countrymen, whether it is inflation that's troubling the common man, or something related to farmers, they don't care at all,'' Gehlot told reporters after visiting the rally site in Vidhyadhar Nagar here.

Gehlot said, ''They (the central government) are displaying great arrogance. People will teach them a lesson in the times to come.'' He said it was unfortunate that the party was not given permission to hold a rally in the national capital. ''Inflation remains an issue across the country. Why was permission not given to the proposed rally? It only would have represented the sentiments of the entire country,'' Gehlot said.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has called for a 'Mahagai Hatao Rally' on December 12 against the rising inflation in the country, which will be held in Jaipur instead of New Delhi now. To oversee the preparations for the rally, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal and state in-charge Ajay Maken reached here on Friday.

The Congress leaders accompanied Gehlot to the proposed rally site.

Gehlot thanked party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for choosing Jaipur for this rally and said people from all over the state and country will come to this rally to make it a success.

