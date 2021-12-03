Govt actively working to empower persons with disabilities: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appreciated the stellar achievements and contributions of persons with disabilities to India's progress. On the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Modi said their life journey, courage, and determination are very motivating.
He tweeted, ''The Government of India is actively working to further strengthen the infrastructure that empowers persons with disabilities. The emphasis remains on equality, accessibility, and opportunity.''
