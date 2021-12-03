Left Menu

Govt actively working to empower persons with disabilities: PM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 15:38 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appreciated the stellar achievements and contributions of persons with disabilities to India's progress. On the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Modi said their life journey, courage, and determination are very motivating.

He tweeted, ''The Government of India is actively working to further strengthen the infrastructure that empowers persons with disabilities. The emphasis remains on equality, accessibility, and opportunity.''

