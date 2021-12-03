Book co-written by Union Minister Bhupender Yadav to release next month

A new book, co-written by cabinet minister Bhupender Yadav and leading economist Ila Patnaik, will tell readers the inside story of how the BJP makes decisions, implements ideas, and executes policy.

''The Rise of the BJP: The Making of the World's Largest Political Party'', slated to release next month, will be published under Penguin Random House India's 'Viking' imprint. It is currently available for pre-order online.

Besides tracing the journey of the BJP -- from a humble beginning, through ups and downs, to eventually getting an unprecedented 303 seats in Lok Sabha in 2019 -- the book also claims to present readers with significant stories of individuals and incidents that brought the party to where it is now.

''The BJP was born in 1980, but its journey began with the Jana Sangh in 1950. As a successor of the Jana Sangh, the BJP pursued an idea of cultural nationalism imbued in Indian ethos, values, and culture. This nationalism has since (been) reflected in BJP's governance and policy formulations,'' said Yadav, who is presently serving as the Union Minister of Labour and Employment and Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

''In this book, we have tried to piece together from a new perspective the people, policies, and incidents that are the defining factors of BJP's story. 'The Rise of BJP' is an ideological and intellectual endeavor to introduce curious readers to how the BJP shaped and was shaped by its organization and its political and economic thinking,'' he added.

Meticulously researched and immensely readable, the book, according to the publishers, shows how the BJP fought competing ideologies, political assaults and catapulted to the center stage of national politics.

''It was an honor to work with two of the most brilliant minds coming together to produce a work of huge importance in today's India. We can't wait for readers to experience what can come out of long hours of fruitful discussion, debate, and working with differing perspectives to achieve a common goal,'' said Tarini Uppal, associate commissioning editor at PRHI.

Terming their collaboration in writing a book on the politics and economics of the BJP a ''unique effort'', co-author Patnaik said that the book sought to bring a ''fresh perspective'' in understanding the nature of the party, organization and its political and economic thinking.

''In this book, we delve into the history of the BJP from its early years as the Jana Sangh to its victory in 2019,'' said Patnaik, professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy in New Delhi.

