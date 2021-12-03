Left Menu

Will call for voting against BJP if not given OBC status: Jat leader    Rohit Vajpeyi'

The Akhil Bhartiya Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti has said it will call for voting against the BJP if its demand to include Jats in the OBC category is not met before the UP assembly elections.A call, No Vote to BJP, will be given during the Vidhan Sabha elections if assurances made by union leaders, including the Prime Minister, are not fulfilled shortly, samiti national president Yashpal Malik on Thursday said.He said they will appeal to people to not vote for the BJP in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab elections if Jats are not included in the said category.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 03-12-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 16:19 IST
Will call for voting against BJP if not given OBC status: Jat leader    Rohit Vajpeyi'
  • Country:
  • India

The Akhil Bhartiya Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti has said it will call for voting against the BJP if its demand to include Jats in the OBC category is not met before the UP assembly elections.

''A call, ‘No Vote to BJP’, will be given during the Vidhan Sabha elections if assurances made by union leaders, including the Prime Minister, are not fulfilled shortly,” samiti national president Yashpal Malik on Thursday said.

He said they will appeal to people to not vote for the BJP in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab elections if Jats are not included in the said category. Malik claimed that the community was assured of reservation at central level under the Other Backward Communities (OBC) category by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 26, 2015. He claimed that the assurance was also seconded by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah the same day. He further claimed that the Jat leaders from different organisations were given the same promise including withdrawal of cases filed against them during the 2016 Jat agitation by former Union Minister Chaudhary Birendra Singh. The samiti leader said the orgnisation will launch a public awareness programme against the BJP if this demand is not fulfilled. “We will not only intensify the stir but influence and convince other section of the society to join our call of ‘No Vote to BJP’ ensuring defeat of BJP in forthcoming Vidhan Sabha elections in the three states”, Veer Pal Singh, the body’s national general secretary said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

 India
3
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021