Lebanon information minister resigns to ease Saudi spat
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 03-12-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 16:48 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebnaon's information minister George Kordahi resigned on Friday saying he decided to put national interest ahead of personal interest, in a bid to ease a diplomatic spat with Saudi Arabia sparked by comments he made on the Yemen war.
Kordahi said he resigned ahead of President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Riyadh hoping that during the visit Macron would help ease the crisis with Lebanon.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Macron
- Emmanuel Macron
- Saudi Arabia
- Riyadh
- Lebanon
- Yemen
- George Kordahi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. senators move to block $650 mln arms sale to Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia reopens embassy in Somalia -state news agency
Motor racing-Hamilton plans to wear Progress Pride helmet in Saudi Arabia
Motor racing-Verstappen will have first shot at F1 title in Saudi Arabia
Soccer-Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal defeat Pohang to secure fourth Asian title