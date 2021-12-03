Left Menu

Archbishop supports people protesting illegalities at Old Goa heritage site

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 03-12-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 16:53 IST
Archbishop supports people protesting illegalities at Old Goa heritage site
Archbishop of Goa and Daman Rev Fr Filipe Neri Ferrao on Friday urged the authorities to refrain from aiding illegalities that are detrimental to the heritage site of Old Goa.

The archbishop was delivering the mass on the occasion of the Feast of St Francis Xavier, the patron saint of Goa. Chief minister Pramod Sawant was among the dignitaries who attended the religious prayer.

Ferrao said he would like to express solidarity of the Church in Goa with several “brothers and sisters of different faiths who have been demonstrating for many days now against some obnoxious activities in this heritage site”.

The archbishop was referring to the controversial bungalow at the heritage site against which like-minded people including Aam Admi Party leader Amit Palekar has been protesting.

“I strongly appeal to all those in authority to refrain from any acts and decisions, which are illegal and detrimental to the preservation of the religious and heritage sanctity of Old Goa,'' Ferro said.

Any undue or offensive interventions even by legitimate stakeholders in and around these monuments can have grave consequences and even attract the derecognition of their world heritage status, he said. “This would be a tremendous and severe loss to Goa,'' Ferrao added.

