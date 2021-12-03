Left Menu

Goa AAP leader ends hunger strike after govt orders demolition of controversial structure

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 03-12-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 18:43 IST
Goa AAP leader ends hunger strike after govt orders demolition of controversial structure
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Amit Palekar on Friday broke his indefinite hunger strike after the state government ordered the demolition of a controversial newly-constructed bungalow in Old Goa area.

AAP tweeted a video showing Palekar ending his five-day-long fast in front of the Basilica of Bom Jesus Church by taking lemon juice from his five-year-old daughter.

Several locals had protested permission by the Goa Town and Country Planning Department to the construction of the bungalow in an area which is a UNESCO-protected world heritage site.

AAP National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reacted to the news by tweeting "Wow! Wow! Wow! Congrats Amit! Congrats Goa! So proud of u Amit. Whole Goa is proud of u."

