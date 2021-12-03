Left Menu

Maha: Shiv Sena has no right to speak on Savarkar, says Fadnavis

PTI | Thane | Updated: 03-12-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 19:20 IST
Maha: Shiv Sena has no right to speak on Savarkar, says Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiv Sena has no right to speak on Veer Savarkar as it had allied for the sake of power in Maharashtra with those parties that routinely insult and abuse the freedom icon, said senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

He was speaking at a function in Dombivali in Thane district on Thursday night.

He also said there was need for a mass awakening among the people of the country to save Hinduism, adding that parties like the Shiv Sena, which have become ''shameless'' for power, could never be part of such an effort.

''The Shiv Sena used to demand Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar and now they are sitting with parties that routinely abuse and insult him. They have no right to speak about Veer Savarkar,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

 India
3
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021