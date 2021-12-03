Dr Rajendra Prasad's statue unveiled at Raj Bhavan in Guwahati

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi unveiled a statue of the country's first president, Dr Rajendra Prasad, on the occasion of his 137th birth anniversary at Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

The governor highlighted the role of Prasad in India’s freedom struggle and in framing the constitution.

''Prasad was a source of inspiration to every citizen of this great nation and his distinguished contribution in nation building. His legal acumen and his noble ideals on democracy will continue to inspire the countrymen,'' Mukhi said.

The governor also shared incidents from the life of Prasad, and said he was a gifted scholar and an intellectual but personified humility.

''Once, in an exam, there were 10 questions and students were to solve five of them. Prasad attempted all 10 and wrote on his answer sheet: Check any five. The examiner was so impressed by his answers that he commented: The examinee is better than the examiner,” Mukhi said. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, described Prasad as the finest architect of modern India.

Prasad's granddaughter Dr Tara Sinha said her grandfather was a multifaceted personality and an institution in himself.

''He was a staunch servant of India who dedicated his life to the service of his motherland. He barely had time to spend with family. He was a scholar and his books were testimony to his sagacity,'' she said.

Prasad, who was born in Siwan district of Bihar on December 3, 1884, was the president of India from January 26, 1950, to May 13, 1962.

