'Conspiracies' afoot to weaken SAD: Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday claimed that ''conspiracies'' are being hatched to weaken his party, a day after he alleged that pressure tactics were used to force a Delhi leader of his outfit to join the BJP.

His remarks came in the backdrop of Akali leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa joining the ruling party.

Addressing public rallies in favour of party candidates for next year’s Assembly polls, Badal said all leaders who left the mother party had been finished forever.

''Conspiracies'' are being hatched to weaken the SAD as it is a true representative of Punjabis worldwide, he said according to a party release. ''The SAD is the first to safeguard interests of Punjabis in India and abroad and this is not liked by many. This is why they want to weaken the SAD. I appeal to you to keep your house strong as the SAD is your strength,'' he said.

Badal slammed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for ''theatrics'' and asked him to tell what his government or even the one headed by Amarinder Singh had done in the past nearly five years.

''Tell me one school or hospital which you have established,'' Badal asked, adding that the chief minister is ''bent upon telling lies''.

On the 13-point programme of the SAD-BSP alliance, Badal said all women heads of families would be given an allowance of Rs 2,000 per month under the Mata Khivi scheme.

Besides, students will be given a loan of Rs 10 lakh.

He said traders will be eligible for life, medical and fire insurance of Rs 10 lakh and all families in the state will be covered under a medical insurance scheme.

Badal said young entrepreneurs will be given an interest-free loan of Rs 5 lakh.

Meanwhile, SAD leader Dalji Singh Cheema in Chandigarh asked Channi to give an account of the promises made in the Congress Party's last election manifesto.

He also trashed the full page advertisements listing the chief minister's achievements during the last two months as a “pack of lies”.

Cheema said the chief minister should tell the fate of all promises made by the Congress through its 2017 manifesto.

''Only one picture has changed in the manifesto, that of Amarinder Singh. The remaining three--Dr Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi--stand accountable for the promises made by the Congress as does Channi who was an integral part of the party at that time,'' said Cheema.

He told Channi he could not run away from owning responsibility for the Congress manifesto by blaming his predecessor for the same.

