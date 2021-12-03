Lebanon PM says we are looking forward to restore ties with Saudi - statement
Updated: 03-12-2021
Lebanon is looking forward to restoring normal ties with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said in a statement on Friday after the information minister's resignation.
Mikati added that the resignation of George Kordahi was necessary.
