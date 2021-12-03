Telangana minister Rama Rao seeks national status for either Kaleshwaram or Palamuru irrigation project in state

Ruling TRS working president and Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accord 'national project' status for either Kaleshwaram or Palamuru project in the state.

In a tweet, Rama Rao appealed to the PM that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had requested several times to grant national project status for either the Kaleshwaram project or the Palamuru lift irrigation project.

''While Polavaram in AP & Upper Bhadra in Karnataka are being recognised as National projects, kindly ensure that the world's largest multi-stage lift irrigation project Kaleshwaram Or Palamuru project are considered with equal importance,'' Rama Rao, son of the Chief Minister, said.

He requested Modi to direct a high-powered steering committee to take up Telangana projects on December 6.

He cited media reports about the Jal Shakti Ministry giving nod to grant national project status for Upper Bhadra project.

