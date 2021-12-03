Left Menu

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala meets Rahul after joining Congress

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 21:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Soon after joining the Congress, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala met former party chief Rahul Gandhi at his residence here on Friday.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, AICC in-charge for Punjab Harish Chaudhary and state transport minister Amarinder Singh Raja Warring were also present.

Sidhu shared on Twitter a picture of their meeting with Gandhi and said, ''Brothers in arms with Boss.'' Earlier in the day, the popular singer joined the party in Chandigarh in the presence of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Sidhu and may contest the upcoming Punjab assembly elections.

Channi tweeted, ''Welcoming young, passionate and talented, @iSidhuMooseWala, to Congress family. I am sure he will serve people to the best of his ability and will spread the message of Congress party at grass-root level.'' PTI SKC SMN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

