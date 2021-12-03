Following are the top stories at 9.15 pm: NATION DEL101 LDALL VIRUS Centre anticipates severity of Omicron variant of COVID in India to be low; decision on vaccine booster dose on basis of scientific guidance New Delhi: The Centre on Friday said it anticipates the severity of the Omicron variant of coronavirus to be low in the country given the fast pace of vaccination and high exposure to the Delta variant, a day after the first two cases of the new variant was reported in Karnataka, and that a decision on a COVID vaccine booster dose will be on the basis of scientific guidance from experts.

DEL100 PM-UP-VISIT PM Modi to visit Gorakhpur in UP on December 7, to inaugurate Rs 9,600-crore development projects New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gorakhpur, the home turf of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on December 7 and inaugurate development projects worth over Rs 9,600 crore, the PMO said on Friday.

DEL90 CONG-LD RAHUL Rahul accuses PM of being 'insensitive' for not paying compensation to kin of deceased farmers New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being ''insensitive, arrogant and cowardly'' in not paying compensation to families of the farmers who died during their agitation against the Centre's farm laws and said he would present a list of such farmers in Parliament.

DEL102 PRESIDENT-NATIONAL AWARDS President confers National Awards for outstanding work towards empowerment of disabled people New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday conferred the National Awards on individuals, institutions, organisations and state/district for their outstanding achievements and work done towards empowerment of persons with disabilities (PwDs).

DEL92 IMD-2NDLD CYCLONE Deep depression intensifies into Cyclone 'Jawad', to make landfall near Puri on Sunday New Delhi: A deep depression in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into cyclonic storm 'Jawad' and it is likely to make landfall near Puri in Odisha on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday.

BOM9 DEF-NAVY-CHINA Indian Navy's deployment impacted post-Galwan border talks with China: Vice Admiral Singh Mumbai: Indian Navy was a strengthening force in the maritime domain during the Galwan Valley crisis and its deployments had a certain impact on the land border talks with China, a top official said on Friday.

DEL86 PB-KANGANA-LD FARMERS Kangana's car stopped in Punjab, protesters seeking apology for remarks on farmers' stir Chandigarh: Actor Kangana Ranaut's car was on Friday briefly stopped at Kiratpur Sahib in Punjab's Rupnagar district by a group of people, demanding an apology from her over her alleged remarks on the farmers' protest against the Centre's farm laws.

LEGAL LGD13 SC-LD POLLUTION Implement orders of panel on air quality management to curb pollution, SC tells Centre, NCR states New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre and the states in NCR to implement the orders of the panel on air quality management to curb air pollution while ruing that some sections of the media and few people have ''portrayed'' it as a ''villain'' that wants to close down schools here.

LGD20 SC-POLLUTION-MEDIA Some news reports attempted to project court as villain who wanted to close schools in Delhi: SC New Delhi: Irked over some news reports on its hearing on the spike in air pollution, the Supreme Court on Friday rued that they attempted to project as if the court was the “villain” who wanted to close down schools in Delhi.

LGD15 SC-DIFFERENTLY ABLED Differently-abled should not be asked to remove prosthetic limbs/calipers at airports to maintain human dignity: SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court has directed the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to ensure that differently-abled persons are not asked to remove prosthetic limbs/calipers to maintain human dignity while ensuring the requirement of security checks.

FOREIGN FGN 37 PAK-INDIA-LD WHEAT Pakistan agrees to let India transport wheat, life-saving drugs to Afghanistan on Afghan trucks: FO Islamabad: Pakistan on Friday agreed to let India transport 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat and life-saving drugs as humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan on Afghan trucks through the Wagah border crossing, after a row erupted between the two countries over the modalities of transportation. By Sajjad Hussain FGN45 PAK-LANKAN-2NDLD BLASPHEMY Pakistani hardline Islamist party’s mob lynches Sri Lankan factory manager over ‘blasphemy’ Lahore: In a grisly incident, a top Sri Lankan executive of a garment factory was lynched and his body burnt by angry supporters of a hardline Islamist party which attacked the facility in Pakistan's Punjab province over blasphemy allegations on Friday, police said. By M Zulqernain FGN44 CHINA-LAOS-BRI-LD TRAIN China launches its first USD 6 billion cross-border BRI train with Laos Beijing/Vientiane: China on Friday launched the first USD 6 billion cross-border train of its multi-billion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) from Laos, which Beijing says will help the small and only landlocked country in South East Asia turn into a land-linked hub, boost regional connectivity and supply chain resilience. By KJM Varma.

