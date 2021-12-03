Biden says will sign gov't funding bill into law later Friday
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-12-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 21:24 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Joe Biden said on Friday that later in the day he will sign a bill to fund the government through mid-February, legislation approved by Congress that averted the risk of a government shutdown.
In White House remarks, Biden said Congress should now work toward a bipartisan agreement on a full funding bill.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- White House
- Joe Biden
- Congress
- Biden
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Florida GOP limits vaccine mandates, flouting White House
White House offering more aid for winter heat, utility bills
White House: U.S. is discussing joint release of oil reserves with other countries
U.S. approach to sanctions on Iran unchanged ahead of nuclear talks -White House
White House: U.S. does not see electric vehicle tax credits as trade violation