More travel restrictions are currently not needed -Biden
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-12-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 21:44 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday he will continue to rely on scientists to assess whether a change in travel restrictions is necessary, adding that right now no change is recommended.
His remarks come amid heightened fears about the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
