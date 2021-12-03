Left Menu

More travel restrictions are currently not needed -Biden

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-12-2021 21:44 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday he will continue to rely on scientists to assess whether a change in travel restrictions is necessary, adding that right now no change is recommended.

His remarks come amid heightened fears about the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

