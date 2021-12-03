Biden says putting together comprehensive plan in Russia-Ukraine crisis

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday he is putting together a set of comprehensive initiatives aimed at making it difficult for Russian President Vladimir Putin to move against Ukraine.

Biden, answering questions from reporters after a White House speech about the U.S. economy, said he had not yet spoken to Putin. A call between the two leaders is anticipated in days.

