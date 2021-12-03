National-level coordination needed to check smuggling of fake currency, arms, narcotics: Shah

To prevent crimes such as circulation of fake currency notes and smuggling of narcotics and arms, there is a need for coordination at the national level respecting the spirit of the Constitution and without interfering in the rights of states, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday.

Addressing 122 probationary officers of the 2020 batch of the Indian Police Service, Shah said all officers should pay attention to issues related to the internal security of the country in totality.

''Our Constitution has placed its trust on you to serve the country for 30 to 35 years and you should try to bring the spirit of the Constitution to the ground level fearlessly, because those who take a stand become societal agents of change,'' he said.

Emphasising that the officers should never avoid basic policing, Shah said focus of their activities should be the police station and the focus of information should be the beat officer.

''There is a need for coordination at the national level without interfering with the rights of the states and respecting the spirit of the Constitution to prevent crimes such as smuggling of fake currency, arms smuggling, and narcotics,'' he said.

He said the commendable work done by the police and Central Armed Police Forces during the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the attitude of the people towards the police and ''we need to take this forward''.

