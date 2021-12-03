Left Menu

National-level coordination needed to check smuggling of fake currency, arms, narcotics: Shah

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 22:19 IST
National-level coordination needed to check smuggling of fake currency, arms, narcotics: Shah
  • Country:
  • India

To prevent crimes such as circulation of fake currency notes and smuggling of narcotics and arms, there is a need for coordination at the national level respecting the spirit of the Constitution and without interfering in the rights of states, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday.

Addressing 122 probationary officers of the 2020 batch of the Indian Police Service, Shah said all officers should pay attention to issues related to the internal security of the country in totality.

''Our Constitution has placed its trust on you to serve the country for 30 to 35 years and you should try to bring the spirit of the Constitution to the ground level fearlessly, because those who take a stand become societal agents of change,'' he said.

Emphasising that the officers should never avoid basic policing, Shah said focus of their activities should be the police station and the focus of information should be the beat officer.

''There is a need for coordination at the national level without interfering with the rights of the states and respecting the spirit of the Constitution to prevent crimes such as smuggling of fake currency, arms smuggling, and narcotics,'' he said.

He said the commendable work done by the police and Central Armed Police Forces during the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the attitude of the people towards the police and ''we need to take this forward''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

 India
3
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021