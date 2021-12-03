"Rs 350 to be deducted from bank account for not polling vote" is fake news, says Punjab Chief Electoral officer

Office of Punjab Chief Electoral Officer on Friday issued a clarification stating that a news story of an anonymous Hindi newspaper under the headline "Rs 350 will be deducted from the bank account for not polling vote" which went viral on social media, is fake news. An official spokesperson from the Office of the State Chief Electoral Officer said, "They have investigated this news, which is being circulated on the various social media platforms over the last few days, and found it totally baseless and fabricated."

The spokesperson also urged the people of the state to inform the Election Commission of India and the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab if they found any such misleading message going viral on social media in future. He said, "The people can visit the official website ceopunjab.gov.in to get correct and accurate information about the new election orders." (ANI)

