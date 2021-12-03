Left Menu

Virginia House seat election recount upholds GOP win

PTI | Virginiabeach | Updated: 03-12-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 22:54 IST
A three-judge panel overseeing a recount in a close Virginia Beach state House race upheld the Republican candidate's victory on Friday, a decision that also reaffirms the GOP's takeover of the chamber.

The certified results from the Nov. 2 election showed Republicans leading in 52 districts and the Democrats leading in 48.

The recount in the 85th District race resulted in Democratic incumbent Alex Askew gaining 12 votes, but he still trailed Republican challenger Karen Greenhalgh by 115 votes. There was one contested ballot. The panel found that the intent of the voter was unclear, so that ballot was not counted for either candidate.

