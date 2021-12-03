Politics not only about winning elections: Khurshid slams Prashant Kishor

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Friday hit back at poll strategist Prashant Kishor over his remarks that the Congress' leadership is not the ''divine right of an individual'', saying politics is not only about winning elections.

In an apparent swipe at Rahul Gandhi, Kishor had said the space represented by the Congress is vital but its leadership is not the ''divine right of an individual'' particularly when it has lost 90 per cent elections in the last 10 years.

Hitting back at Kishor, Khurshid said, ''Lesson for PK: Divinity is about Faith. Democracy is about faith. Other people cannot write the script for democratic choice.'' ''If democratic choice not understood go back to school and begin afresh. Perhaps differentiating Faith and faith will answer BJP,'' the former Union minister said in a tweet.

''PK has curious take on democracy. He uses divinity to question democratic choice of Congress workers. This tells us that copy book wisdom about politics does not factor human conduct. Politics is not ONLY about winning elections. But how does commerce know?'' Khurshid said in another tweet.

Kishor and his I-PAC team have been working for the Trinamool Congress since the assembly poll in West Bengal and are working on devising strategies in expanding the party nationally.

His remarks had come at a time the TMC has made a conscious effort to not follow Congress' leadership of the opposition in Parliament and questioned the party's ability to take on the BJP.

