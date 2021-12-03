Param Bir Singh accepts suspension order

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh has accepted his suspension order and the Maharashtra home department has received its acknowledgement, an official said here on Friday.

Singh, currently Director General, Home Guards, was placed under suspension on Thursday after he was named as accused in at least five cases of alleged extortion in Mumbai and Thane.

The former Mumbai police commissioner had earlier accused then state home minister Anil Deshmukh of corruption. PTI DC KRK KRK

