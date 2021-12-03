Marathi literary meet: Dr Narlikar skips event due to health reasons, sends video message

Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal president Kautikrao Thale-Patil criticized the absence of renowned astrophysicist Dr Jayant Narlikar at the 94th All India Marathi Literary Meet (AIMLM) that started on Friday in Nashik.

Narlikar did not attend the meet due to health reasons, and Thale-Patil said the meet organisers would have felt good and more people would have come if the former had been able to make it here.

''The Sahitya Mahamandal changed its constitution to select Dr Narlikar as the president of the literary meet. In future, we have to consider this and select a moving president,” Thale-Patil said.

In his video speech, Narlikar unearthed the relation between literature and science, adding that ''Marathi lags behind in scientific literature and this situation should improve''.

In his message, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who too could not attend due to health reasons, said the people of the state must come together to ensure Marathi gets the status of a classical language.

He also hailed the organisation of the literary meet by the banks of the Godavari in Nashik on the 725th 'sanjeevan samadhi year' of Sant Dnyaneshwar. Meanwhile, state ministers Chhagan Bhujbal and Subhash Desai wrote to President Ramnath Kovind requesting him to give classical language status to Marathi.

