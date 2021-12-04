Sudan Sovereign Council head says he will not run for presidency - Al Arabiya
Sudan's Sovereign Council head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said he will not run for the presidency even if he was asked to do so, Al Arabiya TV quoted him as saying on Friday.
Burhan, who is also army chief, added his mission will end with the termination of the transitional period, saying there are efforts to form a high electoral commission in Sudan.
Burhan deposed the civilian-led government in October and signed a deal on Nov. 21 with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.
