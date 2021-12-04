REUTERS NEXT-Blinken says Biden to tell Putin U.S. will stand up against aggressive actions
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-12-2021 00:26 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 00:26 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden will tell Russian President Vladimir Putin in their meeting that the United States is determined to stand resolutely against any reckless or aggressive actions that Russia may pursue and to defend the territorial integrity of Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.
Blinken told the Reuters Next conference that when the two leaders speak, Biden will also lay out to Putin the U.S. desire for greater predictability and stability in ties with Russia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- Antony Blinken
- Putin
- U.S.
- United States
- Biden
- Ukraine
- Vladimir Putin
- State
- Russia
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden seeks common ground with Mexico and Canada at summit but tensions remain
ANALYSIS-Biden's overture to Asian oil consumers serves warning to OPEC+
U.S. House steers toward passage of Biden's $1.75 trillion social bill
U.S. House steers toward passage of Biden's $1.75 trillion social bill
Biden seeks common ground with Mexico and Canada at summit but tensions remain