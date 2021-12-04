Maryland governor announces first 3 confirmed cases of Omicron variant in state

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan on Friday announced the first three cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in his state.

"Two cases are from the same household, including a vaccinated individual who recently traveled to South Africa and an unvaccinated person who was a close contact of that individual," the governor said in a statement https://bit.ly/332ngb3.

"One unrelated case involves a vaccinated individual with no known recent travel history," the governor said, adding that none of the three individuals were hospitalized.

