U.S. House panel postpones Trump-era DOJ official's deposition on medical grounds

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2021 04:52 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 04:52 IST
The U.S. congressional committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol said the deposition of Jeffrey Clark, a senior Justice Department official under former President Donald Trump, has been postponed due to a medical condition.

"Through his attorney, Mr. Clark has informed the Select Committee of a medical condition that precludes his participation in tomorrow's meeting and he has provided ample evidence of his claim", the Select Committee said on Friday, adding it had agreed to postpone the deposition until Dec. 16.

