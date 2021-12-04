Left Menu

TN Guv, CM Stalin condole Rosaiah's death

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday condoled the death of Konijeti Rosaiah, former Governor of Tamil Nadu and former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh. Governor Ravi expressed shock and grief on Rosaiahs demise, who had served as Governor of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka as well.

Former Governor of Tamil Nadu Konijeti Rosaiah (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday condoled the death of Konijeti Rosaiah, former Governor of Tamil Nadu and former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh. Governor Ravi expressed shock and grief on Rosaiah's demise, who had served as Governor of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka as well. Ravi praised Rosaiah as a senior statesman and parliamentarian known for his administrative acumen. Rosaiah had been Minister of Finance in Andhra Pradesh and presented the budget 16 times.

His contributions to Andhra Pradesh as its longest-serving Finance Minister are well recognized. He had also served as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Ravi said adding Rosaiah was a humble and pious person. ''His death is an irreparable loss to the nation and to the State of Andhra Pradesh in particular. I convey my sincere condolences to the bereaved members of the family and pray to God to rest his soul in peace,'' Ravi said. Stalin tweeted, ''Pained to hear about the passing away of former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and former Governor of Tamil Nadu Dr. Konijeti Rosaiah, a man of vast experience, knowledge and a veteran statesman. I offer my deepest condolences to his family and friends in this hour of grief.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

