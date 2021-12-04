Left Menu

Bengal Guv, CM extend greetings on Navy Day

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday hailed the courage and bravery of Navy personnel in safeguarding the coasts of the country.Salutations to indiannavy personnel their families on the occasion of Navy Day 2021. Your courage and bravery has protected our coasts, Banerjee said in a tweet.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-12-2021 13:08 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 13:03 IST
Bengal Guv, CM extend greetings on Navy Day
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday hailed the courage and bravery of Navy personnel in safeguarding the coasts of the country.

''Salutations to @indiannavy personnel & their families on the occasion of Navy Day 2021. Nation is gratefully proud of your courage, commitment & bravery that have ensured maritime security,'' Dhankhar tweeted. The Navy Day is celebrated on December 4 every year to commemorate the force's attack on the Karachi harbour during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

''Greetings on Indian Navy Day! We celebrate the great contribution of our Navy personnel on this day. Your courage and bravery has protected our coasts,'' Banerjee said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna d...

 Global
3
Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021