Bengal Guv, CM extend greetings on Navy Day

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday hailed the courage and bravery of Navy personnel in safeguarding the coasts of the country.

''Salutations to @indiannavy personnel & their families on the occasion of Navy Day 2021. Nation is gratefully proud of your courage, commitment & bravery that have ensured maritime security,'' Dhankhar tweeted. The Navy Day is celebrated on December 4 every year to commemorate the force's attack on the Karachi harbour during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

''Greetings on Indian Navy Day! We celebrate the great contribution of our Navy personnel on this day. Your courage and bravery has protected our coasts,'' Banerjee said in a tweet.

