Lt Governor, CM condole death of Rosaiah

Chief Minister said Rosaiah was known for simplicity and peaceful outlook. He said the death of Rosaiah was an irreparable loss and conveyed his condolence to the bereaved family.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-12-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 17:42 IST

Former Governor of Tamil Nadu Konijeti Rosaiah (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy condoled death of former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh and former Governor of Tamil Nadu K Rosaiah on Saturday.

In her message of condolence, the Lt Governor said she felt sad over the death of Rosaiah who was always accessible to the people despite being in several high positions.

She said Rosaiah had made several achievements. ''I convey my grief and sorrow to the bereaved family,'' she said.

Chief Minister said Rosaiah was known for simplicity and a peaceful outlook. He said the death of Rosaiah was an irreparable loss and conveyed his condolence to the bereaved family.

