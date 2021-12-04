PM Modi condoles demise of ex-Andhra Pradesh CM K Rosaiah
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the death of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister K Rosaiah and said that his contributions to public service will be remembered.A veteran Congress leader, Rosaiah died on Saturday. His contributions to public service will be remembered.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the death of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister K Rosaiah and said that his contributions to public service will be remembered.
A veteran Congress leader, Rosaiah died on Saturday. He was 88.
In a tweet, Modi said, ''Saddened by the passing away of Shri K. Rosaiah Garu. I recall my interactions with him when we both served as Chief Ministers and later when he was Tamil Nadu Governor. His contributions to public service will be remembered. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.''
