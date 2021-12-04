Shiv Sena leader called goons and manhandled BJP corporators in BMC general body meeting: Ashish Shelar

Maharashtra BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Saturday alleged that a Shiv Sena leader had called goons and manhandled corporators of BJP in the general body meeting of the Mumbai civic body when they tried to raise the death of a toddler boy and his father, injured in a cylinder explosion in a chawl (tenement), due to alleged negligence by civic-run Nair Hospital in treating them. Four members of a family, all residents of a chawl in Worli area, were injured in a fire on Tuesday that broke out after a cylinder blast. The baby boy and his father later succumbed to their injuries at the Nair hospital.

The civic body on Friday suspended two doctors of this hospital and a nurse for the alleged negligence. ''BJP corporators tried to raise the alleged negligence by doctors of BYL Nair Hospital that led to the death of a four-month-old boy and his father. When our corporators tried to raise this issue in the general meeting of the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) the standing committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav allegedly abused and threatened them. He even called some goons and allegedly manhandled our corporators,” Shelar said while speaking to reporters.

Jadhav was immediately not available for comments. The chawl, where the fire incident occurred, is part of the Worli assembly constituency represented by Shiv Sena MLA and minister Aaditya Thackeray. The Sena has been in power in the BMC for over three decades. Yashwant Jadhav is the husband of Shiv Sena MLA Yamini Jadhav. Shelar claimed BJP corporators had reached the Nair hospital first and exposed the negligence of doctors in treating the injured persons. The former minister said the BMC spends around Rs 4,500 crore every year on health services for citizens. ''If the mayor or local corporators are not paying attention to the citizens' woes, then what can we expect from the local MLA (Aaditya Thackeray). We will not stop asking questions,” he said, adding that the mayor also did not visit the hospital for 72 hours.

