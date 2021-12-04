Macron announces a Saudi-French initiative to solve crisis with Lebanon - Asharq TV
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 04-12-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 20:04 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Saturday a Saudi-French initiative to solve a diplomatic row between several Gulf states and Lebanon, Asharq TV reported.
Saudi Arabia expelled Lebanon's envoy to the kingdom, recalled its ambassador to Beirut and banned Lebanese imports after comments made by former Lebanese information minister George Kordahi.
