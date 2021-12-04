Left Menu

CM Bommai, others condole death of Rosaiah

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-12-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 20:17 IST
CM Bommai, others condole death of Rosaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru, Dec 4 (PTI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday condoled the demise of former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and former Governor of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu K Rosaiah.

''In his five-decade-long stint in public life, Rosaiah served with distinction as a legislator, member of Parliament, Minister and Chief Minister. As the Finance minister he has created the record by presenting 16 budgets,'' Bommai said in his condolence message.

Bommai prayed to the almighty to give the strength to Rosaiah's family members and followers to bear his loss.

Former Chief Ministers B S Yediyurappa, Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy joined many others to mourn the demise.

The veteran Congress leader, who was the Chief Minister of the unified Andhra Pradesh, was Tamil Nadu Governor.

During his stint as Governor, he was given additional responsibility to serve as Karnataka Governor from June 28, 2014 to September 1, 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
2
Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exceeded card payments, says Prime Minister Modi at InFinity Forum.

Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exce...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021