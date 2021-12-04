Kremlin says Tuesday's Putin-Biden talks to discuss Ukraine, Geneva summit agreements
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-12-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 21:19 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden will discuss Ukraine during talks on Tuesday as well bilateral ties and the implementation of agreements reached at their Geneva summit in June, the Kremlin told Reuters on Saturday.
The Russian and U.S. leaders are set to hold the talks on a secure video call, a White House official said earlier.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
