Kremlin says Tuesday's Putin-Biden talks to discuss Ukraine, Geneva summit agreements

The Russian and U.S. leaders are set to hold the talks on a secure video call, a White House official said earlier. Image Credit: Flicker
Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden will discuss Ukraine during talks on Tuesday as well bilateral ties and the implementation of agreements reached at their Geneva summit in June, the Kremlin told Reuters on Saturday.

The Russian and U.S. leaders are set to hold the talks on a secure video call, a White House official said earlier.

