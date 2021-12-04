Left Menu

2,251 candidates in fray for Panchayat Samiti, Zila Parishad elections in 4 districts of Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-12-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 22:06 IST
2,251 candidates in fray for Panchayat Samiti, Zila Parishad elections in 4 districts of Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 2,251 candidates are in the fray for Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad elections in four districts of Rajasthan.

State Election Commissioner Prem Singh Mehra said 1,946 candidates will contest for Panchayat Samiti elections while 305 candidates will contest for Zila Parishad polls in Baran, Kota, Sriganganagar and Karauli districts.

Mehra said three out of 106 Zila Parishad members and six out of 568 Panchayat Samiti members have been elected unopposed.

The polls to elect 103 members of Zila Parishad and 562 members of Panchayat Samiti will be held in three phases on December 12, 15 and 19, and counting of votes will take place on December 21 at all district headquarters.

Similarly, the elections for Zila Pramukh and Panchayat Samiti Pradhan will be held on December 23 and that of up- Zila Pramukh and up-Pradhan will be held on December 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exceeded card payments, says Prime Minister Modi at InFinity Forum.

Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exce...

 India
2
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021